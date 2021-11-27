Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Decreased by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.81 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $53,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.