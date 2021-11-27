Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

SBRA stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

