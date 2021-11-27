Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $109.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $891,483 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.