PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.11. 1,519,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,638. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PVH by 2,045.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PVH by 1,503.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 144,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

