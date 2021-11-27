Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,879 ($24.55) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.40 ($22.31).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,303.50 ($17.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,455.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,456.71.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.