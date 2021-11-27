Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $684.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,208 shares of company stock worth $700,355. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.