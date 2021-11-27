Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,422 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.06 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -422.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

