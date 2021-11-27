Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,351,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after purchasing an additional 994,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Finance Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 176,046 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

