Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,383 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,033,266 shares of company stock worth $326,771,446. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

