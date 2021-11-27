Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 102.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

