ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.74 ($22.43).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.11) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €13.25 ($15.06) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €12.12 ($13.77) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($21.59).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

