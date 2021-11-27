Propy (PRO) Price Hits $1.57

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Propy has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002861 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $111.45 million and approximately $190,232.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00234233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00088600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

