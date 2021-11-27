Project Pai (PAI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $288,157.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $18.27 million and $288,157.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00109645 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005250 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,785,906,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,815,639 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

