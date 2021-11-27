Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 524,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.