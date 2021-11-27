Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 68.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

