Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $342.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

