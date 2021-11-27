Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,429. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVBG opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.