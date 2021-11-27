Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.
EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.
Shares of EVBG opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $178.98.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
