Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of IMCB opened at $69.88 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

