Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Z opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

