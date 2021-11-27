Private Advisor Group LLC Has $20.58 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS opened at $205.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.67. The firm has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

