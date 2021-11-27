Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 71,886 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

