Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 50,115 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.06 and its 200 day moving average is $239.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.