Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LON:PHP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 150.40 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

