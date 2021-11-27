Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPB opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

