Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,042 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,017,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKFN opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

