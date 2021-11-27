Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 49.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Universal in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE UVV opened at $47.63 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.