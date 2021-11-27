Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.20 Million Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of CoreCivic worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after buying an additional 13,664,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after buying an additional 387,943 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 553,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 387,636 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

