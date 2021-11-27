Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,572,345 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.