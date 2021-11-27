Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,823 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OPK opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.