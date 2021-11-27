Premier Miton Group’s (PMI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Premier Miton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125.04 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £268.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43.

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £36,960 ($48,288.48).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

