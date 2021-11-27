PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 695,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in PPG Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.