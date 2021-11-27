Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PSTVY stock remained flat at $$13.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

