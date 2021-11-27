Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

PSTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 115,617 shares of company stock worth $823,497 and sold 78,953 shares worth $597,575. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 79,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

