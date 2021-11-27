Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $663.94

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 663.94 ($8.67) and traded as high as GBX 718.23 ($9.38). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 690 ($9.01), with a volume of 12,822 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £318.57 million and a P/E ratio of 31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 620.19.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

