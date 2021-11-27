Portion (PRT) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $14,088.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Portion has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00233512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,320,405 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

