Portillos Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on November 30th (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos’ (NASDAQ:PTLO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 30th. Portillos had issued 20,270,270 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $405,405,400 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Portillos’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of PTLO opened at $41.89 on Friday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

