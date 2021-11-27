Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 1,265.0% in November

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 1,265.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

POAHY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 686,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,826. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Separately, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

