Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.38 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $41.38 million and $1.16 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00044151 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00232000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.