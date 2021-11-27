Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $514.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $559.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

