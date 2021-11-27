Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) vs. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Head to Head Contrast

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.60%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.72%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -9.87% -5.00% -1.30% New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11%

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 9.40 -$13.81 million ($0.95) -31.42 New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.16 -$288.51 million $0.50 7.68

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

