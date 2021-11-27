Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLRX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $522.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

