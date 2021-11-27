Playkey Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $497,454.11 and $138,859.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00233468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.