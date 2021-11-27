Playcent Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $71,967.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00236056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,803,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

