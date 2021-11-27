Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,475,645 shares of company stock worth $68,796,709 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.