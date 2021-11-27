Piper Sandler Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $299.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $369.00 to $299.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.41.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 73.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

