Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.52 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77.

