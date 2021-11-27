Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

