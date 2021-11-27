Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.