Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €209.83 ($238.45).

RI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €206.90 ($235.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €199.79 and a 200-day moving average of €188.27. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

