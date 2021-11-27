Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Position Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,902 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Performant Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 281,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of -0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFMT. TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

